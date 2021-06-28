Anderson County Circuit Court Judge Retiring

The Honorable Donald R. Elledge, Circuit Court Judge for Anderson County, is retiring after serving Anderson County for over 15 years.

Judge Elledge was sworn in as Judge on September 1, 2005, and was elected unopposed in 2006 and 2014.
As Circuit Court Judge, Judge Elledge presides over the County’s civil and criminal jury trials. Judge Elledge also presides over the County’s Drug Court and is a former Chairman for the State’s Drug Court Committee of the Tennessee Judicial Conference.

Judge Elledge attended Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville and the YWCA Night Law School, which is now the Nashville School of Law. Prior to taking the bench, Judge Elledge was an attorney in private practice where he was selected as an Outstanding Lawyer of America and a Martindale-Hubbell AV Rated Attorney. He is also a former President of the Anderson County Bar Association.

While presiding over 1,000’s of civil and criminal jury trials, Judge Elledge also became the President of Tennessee Judicial Conference and Executive Committee Member of the Tennessee Trial Judges Association. He represented the interests of local attorneys on the Tennessee Bar Association Board of Governors and the Tennessee Bar Association Membership Committee.

Judge Elledge is also active in the Anderson County community. He is a former member and past Chairman for the Clinton City School Board and is a past President of the Clinton Civitan Club.

Anderson County will hang Judge Elledge’s Judicial Portrait in the Circuit Courtroom at the Clinton Courthouse for all to remember and reflect on his years of service.

