Betty Ann Hall Freels, Wartburg

Betty Ann Hall Freels, 72, went to be with the Lord on June 18, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Pleas and Maxine Hall; grandparents, Lee and Betty Gunter and Garrett and Etta Hall; and Gary Freels.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Freels of Wartburg; son Kevin (Tina) Freels of Sunbright; grandchildren: Lindsay (Jacob) Richardson of Mossy Grove, Bailey Carter (Marquel) of Hartsville, and Eric (Jerrica) Jones of Wartburg; great-grandchildren: Jaxon and Jentri Jones of Wartburg, and Asher Claiborne of Hartsville; sisters: Rita Fay (Roy) Swint of Wartburg, and Janice (Dennis) Freels of Wartburg; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Her children and grandchildren were the focus of her life. She was a kindhearted soul that loved the lord and was a light to the world. She touched the lives of many, both known and unknown.

The family will receive friends Tuesday June 22nd from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral will follow with Bro. Jim Disney officiating. A graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Jude Research Hospital in memory of Betty Freels.

