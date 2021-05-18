Rockwood Man Arrested in Cumberland County on Theft and Drug Charges

While on patrol Saturday (May 15, 2021), Cumberland County law enforcement observed a driver in a Ford Ranger traveling on the wrong side on Daysville Road. That led deputies to a home on the 2,100 block where officers learned a male and female left the truck in a wooded area near the dwelling and fled the scene in a Kia Soul but returned a short time later. A check of the Kia revealed it was stolen out of Fentress County. A third subject at the scene, 28-year-old Otis Shane Henry of Rockwood, was arrested for theft of property, manufacture and delivery of meth as well as a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm while committing a felony. A warrant was also issued for his girlfriend, Anjeliah Kalna, in the case.

INTAKE DATE: 5/15/21 – 08:50PM
RELEASE DATE: NONE
AGE: 28 – HEIGHT: 5’10” – 155 LB’S EYES: HAZEL – HAIR: BROWN

Charges (6)

Crime: 39-14-103
Desc: Theft of Property
Bond: $6,500.00

Crime: 39-17-1324
Desc: POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHILE COMMITTING A FELONY
Bond: $10,000.00

Crime: 39-17-413
Desc: MFG/DEL/SELL CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: $12,000.00

Crime: 39-17-413
Desc: MFG/DEL/SELL CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: $12,000.00

Crime: 39-17-434
Desc: MFG/DEL/SELL OR POSSES METH
Bond: $12,000.00

Crime: 39-17-1307
Desc: UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
Bond: $10,000.00

