Roane County offers COVID-19 vaccines to children, 12 to 17

Roane County Health Department is offering free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 12 through 17 at various Roane County schools.

Roane County Schools shared the information on Twitter. No registration is required, and the vaccines are free. Children ages 12 and 13 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

“You may attend any of the following options regardless of your zoned school,” the school system stated on Twitter. All of these events will be from 4 until 6 p.m.

Rockwood High School will have an event Tuesday, May 18; Oliver Springs Middle School Wednesday, May 19; Roane County High School Thursday, May 20; Harriman High School Monday, May 24; and Midway High School Tuesday, May 25. Roane County Health Department is administering the Pfizer vaccine to all eligible persons. For more information, call (865) 354-1220.

