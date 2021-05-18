One Arrested As Cumberland County Pursuit Ends in Roane County

Brad Jones

A high speed pursuit in Cumberland County ended with the driver taken into custody. A deputy initially attempted to pull over a Mazda driven by 22-year-old Gina Lee Gentry of Crossville on Cox Valley Road for an expired registration. Gentry continues into Crab Orchard on Highway 70 at speeds in excess of 70 miles per hour. The chase went to Ozone Road, Pig Path and Westel Road and entered I-40 east. Troopers deployed spike strips at the 346 mile marker in Roane County where one tire was hit. Gentry got off at the Highway 27 exit then back on I-40 westbound where the pursuit ended. She was charged with evading arrest, violation of the registration law and tampering with evidence.

INTAKE DATE: 5/14/21 – 02:45am
RELEASE DATE: None

AGE: 22
HEIGHT: 5’04’
Brown Hair and Eyes

Charges (2)
Crime: 39-16-503
Desc: Tampering with Evidence
Bond: $5,000.00

Crime: 39-16-603
Desc: Evading Arrest M UCR 90Z
Bond: $5,000.00

