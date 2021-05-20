Anderson County to host 13th annual Memorial Day event

Brad Jones 2 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 5 Views

CLINTON – Leon Jaquet, director of Veterans Services, invites everyone to Anderson County’s 13th Annual Memorial Day Remembrance Program scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 31.

As in years past, the program will be conducted on the lawn in front of the Anderson County Courthouse, 100 North Main Street.

This year’s program will include a color guard and speeches, and will end with a ceremonial laying of the wreath.

Jason Deel, Major, U.S. Army, Retired, will be the keynote speaker. County Mayor Terry Frank and State Representative John Ragan also will offer remarks.

The program will pay tribute to the men and women of the U.S. Military who have given of their lives to protect the freedoms we all enjoy every day.

“Memorial Day itself is sacred, and veterans need no reminder of the reason,” Jaquet said. “But what about the general public and, more importantly, the next generations?”

American Legion Post 172 and Mayor Frank are partnering to provide breakfast biscuits at 9:30 a.m. for those who arrive early.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Join TDCI for the “Retirement Readiness for Military Families” Virtual Event and Get Your Marching Orders for Building a Secure Retirement

“Retirement Readiness for Military Families” is the Third Episode of the When I’m 65 Boomers …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: