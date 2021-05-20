LifeStar Flies OS Man After Early Morning Domestic Stabbing

A domestic situation between a man and a woman near Oliver Springs at 630 Johnson Road around 1am this morning , resulted in a man stabbed. Sheriff Jack Stockton stated that a man identified as Ronald Davis was allegedly stabbed by a woman identified as Trista Ashby, who he said actually stole a vehicle in Anderson county near by and fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. Davis was taken by Anderson County EMS to an awaiting LifeStar helicopter at Beech Park Church parking lot on Tri-County Boulevard. Oliver Springs Fire and Blair Fire Department personnel setup the landing zone for the helicopter.

Ronald Davis, the victim, was flown to The UT Medical Center, and according to the sheriff, is expected to recover and was stable this morning. Charges are pending against Ashby according to Stockton and she is being sought for questioning in the case.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

