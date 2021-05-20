Join TDCI for the “Retirement Readiness for Military Families” Virtual Event and Get Your Marching Orders for Building a Secure Retirement

“Retirement Readiness for Military Families” is the Third Episode of the When I’m 65 Boomers to Zoomers: Building A Secure Path to Retirement Virtual Event Series

NASHVILLE —The Tennessee Department of Commerce & insurance (TDCI) Securities Division is partnering with the Investor Protection Trust and PBS Books to produce the “Retirement Readiness for Military Families” virtual event to livestream on TDCI’s Facebook page on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. CT/ 1:00 p.m. ET.

Military families, whether active duty or retired, have access to many great benefits that can help them prepare for a secure retirement. But, they also face unique financial challenges, like deployment, that can make reaching their goals more difficult. “Retirement Readiness for Military Families” will feature qualified experts who will discuss many of the benefits available to active duty and retired military families as well as strategies for overcoming obstacles and saving and investing for a secure retirement. The event will be interactive, allowing participants to ask questions, submit comments and get answers in real time.

After the live event, “Retirement Readiness for Military Families” will be available on the TDCI’s website and on WI65.org, along with a variety of tools and resources for savers and investors of all ages and at all stages of life. “Retirement Readiness for Military Families” is the third in a series of 60- minute When I’m 65 Boomers to Zoomers: Building a Secure Path to Retirement virtual events.

“Helping Tennessee’s active duty and retired military members and their families build a stronger financial future is the perfect way to kick off Memorial Day weekend,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner Elizabeth Bowling.

The “Investing: What’s New & What’s Not” virtual event will livestream on TDCI’s Facebook page, on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. CT/1:00 p.m. ET and will feature the following:

Host: Fred Nahhat, Detroit Public Television

Moderator: Donna Lowry, Georgia Public Broadcasting

Two Topic Segments:

Getting Retirement Ready While Serving Mission: Retirement Security for Veterans

“As a nation we are given all this month to show our appreciation for our troops past and present,” said Rich Homberg, President and CEO of Detroit Public Television. “PBS Books and IPT are proud to partner and dedicate this event to secure financial freedom to those who serve to protect the freedom of our country.”

Michelle Olympiadis, Acting Executive Director of the Investor Protection Trust, said: “Whether it’s deployment, relocations or transitioning to civilian life, military families face unique challenges when planning for retirement. May is Military Appreciation Month and, as we commemorate America’s soldiers this Memorial Day, it’s vital that we do all we can to ensure our military families have the tools and resources they need to achieve long-term financial security.”

The When I’m 65 Boomers to Zoomers: Building a Secure Path to Retirement is a yearlong series of 12 60-minute virtual events livestreaming via Facebook Live on partner Facebook pages on the fourth Friday of each month at 12:00 p.m. CT/1:00 p.m. ET.

The series provides the quality, objective investor and financial information needed by all Americans to make wise and safe investment decisions at every age and every stage of life. The Boomers to Zoomers virtual events are interactive and feature timely topics, financial experts, motivational stories and practical information viewers can use immediately to prepare for long-term financial security. Upcoming Boomer to Zoomer virtual event topics include: Military Finances, Harness Your Inner Hummingbird: How to Build Your Nest Egg and Financial Freedom. For more information visit, WI65.org.

