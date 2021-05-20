Join TDCI for the “Retirement Readiness for Military Families” Virtual Event and Get Your Marching Orders for Building a Secure Retirement

Brad Jones 2 hours ago News Leave a comment 4 Views

“Retirement Readiness for Military Families” is the Third Episode of the When I’m 65 Boomers to Zoomers: Building A Secure Path to Retirement Virtual Event Series

NASHVILLE —The Tennessee Department of Commerce & insurance (TDCI) Securities Division is partnering with the Investor Protection Trust and PBS Books to produce the “Retirement Readiness for Military Families” virtual event to livestream on TDCI’s Facebook page on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. CT/ 1:00 p.m. ET.

Military families, whether active duty or retired, have access to many great benefits that can help them prepare for a secure retirement. But, they also face unique financial challenges, like deployment, that can make reaching their goals more difficult. “Retirement Readiness for Military Families” will feature qualified experts who will discuss many of the benefits available to active duty and retired military families as well as strategies for overcoming obstacles and saving and investing for a secure retirement. The event will be interactive, allowing participants to ask questions, submit comments and get answers in real time.

After the live event, “Retirement Readiness for Military Families” will be available on the TDCI’s website and on WI65.org, along with a variety of tools and resources for savers and investors of all ages and at all stages of life. “Retirement Readiness for Military Families” is the third in a series of 60- minute When I’m 65 Boomers to Zoomers: Building a Secure Path to Retirement virtual events.

“Helping Tennessee’s active duty and retired military members and their families build a stronger financial future is the perfect way to kick off Memorial Day weekend,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner Elizabeth Bowling.

The “Investing: What’s New & What’s Not” virtual event will livestream on TDCI’s Facebook page, on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. CT/1:00 p.m. ET and will feature the following:

  • Host: Fred Nahhat, Detroit Public Television
  • Moderator: Donna Lowry, Georgia Public Broadcasting

Two Topic Segments:

  1. Getting Retirement Ready While Serving
  2. Mission: Retirement Security for Veterans

“As a nation we are given all this month to show our appreciation for our troops past and present,” said Rich Homberg, President and CEO of Detroit Public Television. “PBS Books and IPT are proud to partner and dedicate this event to secure financial freedom to those who serve to protect the freedom of our country.”

Michelle Olympiadis, Acting Executive Director of the Investor Protection Trust, said: “Whether it’s deployment, relocations or transitioning to civilian life, military families face unique challenges when planning for retirement. May is Military Appreciation Month and, as we commemorate America’s soldiers this Memorial Day, it’s vital that we do all we can to ensure our military families have the tools and resources they need to achieve long-term financial security.”

The When I’m 65 Boomers to Zoomers: Building a Secure Path to Retirement is a yearlong series of 12 60-minute virtual events livestreaming via Facebook Live on partner Facebook pages on the fourth Friday of each month at 12:00 p.m. CT/1:00 p.m. ET.

The series provides the quality, objective investor and financial information needed by all Americans to make wise and safe investment decisions at every age and every stage of life. The Boomers to Zoomers virtual events are interactive and feature timely topics, financial experts, motivational stories and practical information viewers can use immediately to prepare for long-term financial security. Upcoming Boomer to Zoomer virtual event topics include: Military Finances, Harness Your Inner Hummingbird: How to Build Your Nest Egg and Financial Freedom. For more information visit, WI65.org.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Anderson County to host 13th annual Memorial Day event

CLINTON – Leon Jaquet, director of Veterans Services, invites everyone to Anderson County’s 13th Annual …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: