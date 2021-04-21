Truck leaves I-40 Westbound lands Below on Pine Ridge Road

Pine Ridge Road southbound towards Harriman underneath I-40, was shut down last night just after 9pm, following a bizarre accident. A late model Chevy Silverado pick-up truck heading westbound on the interstate left the roadway and ran between both lanes of the overpass, it then jumped the earthen berm and wound up upside down, after going airborne, in the southbound lanes below, miraculously not striking any other vehicles. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to investigate the accident. The driver was immediately taken by ambulance to The UT Medical Center with serious injuries. The Harriman Fire Department and police were first on the scene to get the man out of the truck and take care of him until the ambulance arrived. The man was the lone occupant in the vehicle. The truck was heavily damaged and he was lucky to be alive. We will have more on this as we can get the report from the THP Trooper Hamby who worked the accident scene but had 3 other troopers there to assist.
