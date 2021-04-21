Shay West promoted to ‘B Shift’ Captain with the Oak Ridge Fire Department

By Lauren Gray

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (April 21, 2021) – Oak Ridge Firefighter Shay West has been promoted to Station 1 ‘B Shift’ Captain.

West began his career with the Oak Ridge Fire Department (ORFD) as a Firefighter/Engineer in January 2014.

He takes over for Ray Burney, who was promoted to Battalion Chief earlier this year.

“I’d like to thank my former Battalion Chief, now Fire Marshal, Eric Rackard for all of his guidance over the past few years,” West said.

West has been assisting with the department’s safety and survival training and plans to continue that work in his new role.

“I like to teach, so I’m going to keep doing what I’ve been doing,” he said. “I’m most excited about being able to bring new members up and help them go after their goals and just be better.”

West grew up around firefighters. The Oneida native’s interest in fire sparked in high school.

“My brother got me into it when we were younger. He was a volunteer firefighter when I was in high school and one time that I was with him, he got a call and asked if I wanted to go. I went, I enjoyed it, and I was hooked ever since.”

He’s volunteered with the Oneida Fire Department since 2018 as a firefighter and lead training officer. He also currently serves as a Tennessee Fire Academy Instructor.

West received his Bachelor of Science in Sports Science from Tusculum College in Greeneville, Tennessee, in May 2013, became an EMT in May 2015, and earned his Master of Science in Executive Fire Leadership & Disaster Preparedness from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona, in July 2019.

“I hope to become a Chief someday – whether it’s battalion or chief of a department or chief of training somewhere,” said West.

While with ORFD, West has completed more than a dozen trainings and certifications. Recently, he received his Center for Public Safety Excellence Fire Officer Designation. He’s also completed the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Fire Officer II, Fire Inspector I, Fire Instructor I, and Firefighter II courses.

“We’re really proud of the hard work and dedication Shay has shown in his time with our department,” said Oak Ridge Fire Chief Travis Solomon. “His enthusiasm for training will continue to set our department apart from others and provide Oak Ridgers the best fire protection possible.”

He is also a certified Georgia and Tennessee Smoke Diver, rope technician, confined space technician and HAZMAT technician as well as a fire suppression, EMS, and Hazardous Materials Tech.

“Shay is a passionate member of our department and I look forward to seeing him continue to succeed in his new role,” Oak Ridge Fire Marshal Eric Rackard said.

West began his new role last month.

