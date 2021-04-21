Shay West promoted to ‘B Shift’ Captain with the Oak Ridge Fire Department

Brad Jones 6 hours ago News Leave a comment 4 Views

By Lauren Gray

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (April 21, 2021) – Oak Ridge Firefighter Shay West has been promoted to Station 1 ‘B Shift’ Captain.

West began his career with the Oak Ridge Fire Department (ORFD) as a Firefighter/Engineer in January 2014.

He takes over for Ray Burney, who was promoted to Battalion Chief earlier this year.

“I’d like to thank my former Battalion Chief, now Fire Marshal, Eric Rackard for all of his guidance over the past few years,” West said.

West has been assisting with the department’s safety and survival training and plans to continue that work in his new role.

“I like to teach, so I’m going to keep doing what I’ve been doing,” he said. “I’m most excited about being able to bring new members up and help them go after their goals and just be better.”

West grew up around firefighters. The Oneida native’s interest in fire sparked in high school.

“My brother got me into it when we were younger. He was a volunteer firefighter when I was in high school and one time that I was with him, he got a call and asked if I wanted to go. I went, I enjoyed it, and I was hooked ever since.”

He’s volunteered with the Oneida Fire Department since 2018 as a firefighter and lead training officer. He also currently serves as a Tennessee Fire Academy Instructor.

West received his Bachelor of Science in Sports Science from Tusculum College in Greeneville, Tennessee, in May 2013, became an EMT in May 2015, and earned his Master of Science in Executive Fire Leadership & Disaster Preparedness from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona, in July 2019.

“I hope to become a Chief someday – whether it’s battalion or chief of a department or chief of training somewhere,” said West.

While with ORFD, West has completed more than a dozen trainings and certifications. Recently, he received his Center for Public Safety Excellence Fire Officer Designation. He’s also completed the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Fire Officer II, Fire Inspector I, Fire Instructor I, and Firefighter II courses.

“We’re really proud of the hard work and dedication Shay has shown in his time with our department,” said Oak Ridge Fire Chief Travis Solomon. “His enthusiasm for training will continue to set our department apart from others and provide Oak Ridgers the best fire protection possible.”

He is also a certified Georgia and Tennessee Smoke Diver, rope technician, confined space technician and HAZMAT technician as well as a fire suppression, EMS, and Hazardous Materials Tech.

“Shay is a passionate member of our department and I look forward to seeing him continue to succeed in his new role,” Oak Ridge Fire Marshal Eric Rackard said.

West began his new role last month.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Former Police Chief Hearing on his Firing Scheduled for Tomorrow (April 22)

The Oliver Springs Town Council met on April 1st with only one item on their …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: