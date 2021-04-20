Wanda June Bullens Gooch, Kingston

Mrs. Wanda June Bullens Gooch, 89, of Kingston passed away April 18, 2021 at

her home. June was a 1950 graduate of Harriman High School. She was a

member of South Harriman Baptist Church where she taught children’s Sunday

school class for 42 years. Mrs. June worked with her husband Don at Gooch

Hardware in South Harriman and also worked and retired from Sears in Harriman.

She served as Harriman’s 1st Lady as her husband was mayor in the early 1980’s.

She is preceded in death by mother: Palma Bullens.

She is survived by her husband: Don Gooch.

Two sons & daughter-in-law: Mike & Mary Gooch, and David Gooch.

Daughter & son-in-law: Teresa & Charles Lee Sadler.

Sister & brother-in-law: Sue & Robert Brown.

Four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

And many friends and loved ones and the Caretakers from Covenant Hospice.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Davis Funeral Home in

Harriman from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. Graveside services will be at 1:00 PM Friday

April 23, 2021 at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood with Bro. Edsel West

officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Gooch family.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

