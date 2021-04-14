Coalfield Captures Lead Early To Defeat Midway Green Wave

Midway fell behind early on Tuesday and couldn’t contain the high-powered offense of Coalfield, in a 9-2 loss to the Yellow Jackets.

Coalfield took the early lead after a Midway error in the first inning but opened things up when they scored three runs in the fourth inning. Rommel Conlon, Cole Hines and Luke Treece each had RBI’s in the big inning.

Jericho Lowe was the winning pitcher for Coalfield as he went seven innings, allowing two runs on two hits striking out six.

Emmett Hegland took the loss for Midway as he surrendered eight runs on nine hits over 5 innings, striking out four.

Coalfield ended up with 10 hits in the game led by Hines who was 4-for-4 with 4 runs scored and Levi Brasel who was 2-for-3.

Coalfield improves to 14-3 overall and 9-1 in District 3-A competition. They have a 1-game lead over Oneida and a 3 game lead over Midway. They have 6 remaining District games starting with a big series against Rockwood next Monday and Tuesday, April 19th and 20th.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E MDWY 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 2 5 CLFD 1 0 1 3 2 2 X 9 10 1

