FORMER SRO INDICTED BY ANDERSON COUNTY GRAND JURY

Former Anderson County Sheriff School Resource Officer (SRO) James Lawson, 36, has been indicted by an Anderson County Grand Jury on charges of solicitation of a minor and two counts of solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct by electronic means. Lawson resigned from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office December 10, 2020, the same day allegations were brought to the attention of school and sheriff’s office administrators. The complaint alleged that he was engaging in inappropriate conduct with two students at Clinton High School. Sheriff Russell Barker immediately ordered an internal affairs investigation. It was then that Lawson submitted his resignation after hearing the allegations made against him.

Sheriff Russell Barker praised the efforts of his office staff as well as the school administrators. “I’m proud of how quick and professional my staff and school officials handled this incident. The criminal behavior exhibited by James is incomprehensible. Conduct such as this will not be tolerated and will be handled with the strongest means of enforcement at my disposal. I especially applaud the victims in this case for their bravery and strength to come forward” Barker stated.

Lawson served as a SRO at Clinton High School from August of 2020 until his departure in December. Barker concluded “Our schools are filled with great teachers and administrators along with valuable young students. Likewise, our SRO unit is full of leaders who have a strong passion of protecting our schools. This incident does not and will not change that.”

The United States Marshals arrested Lawson at his Maryville home on Wednesday and he was initially booked in the Blount County Jail. He was transported the next morning to the Anderson County Detention Facility where has posted bail. His next court date is set for April 30, 2021.

