FORMER SRO INDICTED BY ANDERSON COUNTY GRAND JURY

Brad Jones 5 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 1 Views

Former Anderson County Sheriff School Resource Officer (SRO) James Lawson, 36, has been indicted by an Anderson County Grand Jury on charges of solicitation of a minor and two counts of solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct by electronic means. Lawson resigned from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office December 10, 2020, the same day allegations were brought to the attention of school and sheriff’s office administrators. The complaint alleged that he was engaging in inappropriate conduct with two students at Clinton High School. Sheriff Russell Barker immediately ordered an internal affairs investigation. It was then that Lawson submitted his resignation after hearing the allegations made against him.

Sheriff Russell Barker praised the efforts of his office staff as well as the school administrators. “I’m proud of how quick and professional my staff and school officials handled this incident. The criminal behavior exhibited by James is incomprehensible. Conduct such as this will not be tolerated and will be handled with the strongest means of enforcement at my disposal. I especially applaud the victims in this case for their bravery and strength to come forward” Barker stated.

Lawson served as a SRO at Clinton High School from August of 2020 until his departure in December. Barker concluded “Our schools are filled with great teachers and administrators along with valuable young students. Likewise, our SRO unit is full of leaders who have a strong passion of protecting our schools. This incident does not and will not change that.”

The United States Marshals arrested Lawson at his Maryville home on Wednesday and he was initially booked in the Blount County Jail. He was transported the next morning to the Anderson County Detention Facility where has posted bail. His next court date is set for April 30, 2021.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

The Other One on the Move

One of our Business neighbors here, in the Grove Center is on the move. Oak …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: