Adriane Rhea Stevens, Knoxville

Adriane Rhea Stevens, age 52, of Knoxville, TN, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at her home in Knoxville, TN. Adriane enjoyed gathering with her family and she loved to travel. She was an animal lover, but her puppies had a special place of their own in her heart. Adriane will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her parents, Jerry and Carolyn Rhea of Powell, TN. Her husband, Jesse Stevens of Knoxville, TN. Sons; Clay Rhea of Clinton, TN and Garrett Young of Athens, TN. Sister, Kellie Jarnigan (David) of Kodak, TN.

Services for Adriane will be private and available to family only. Jones Mortuary, LLC in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

