MEDIC Regional Blood Center Continues to Need O Positive and A Positive Donors

Brad Jones Featured, News

MEDIC Giving Away $500 E-Gift Card 

MEDIC Regional Blood Centerhas an immediate, critical need for:  O Positive and A Positive donors

MEDIC is celebrating National Volunteer Week all month. Each week, donors will be automatically entered to win a $500 E-Gift Card. One winner will be randomly drawn each Monday this month (4/19 and 4/26). 

You can make these donations at ALL MEDIC Regional Blood Center Donor Centers and Community Drives: 

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue 

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike 

Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104 

Crossville – 96 Hayes Street, Suite 204 

Location Hours, directions, andMobile Blood Drive List medicblood.org 

MEDIC’s O Positive inventory level remains unstable and is currently critically low. Critical means that there are less than a two-day supply.   

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.  

All donors will receive a MEDIC gift and Texas Roadhouse coupon. All donors are automatically entered to win the $500 E-Gift Card.  

Note: MEDIC is requiring all donors to wear a mask or face covering. If a donor does not have a mask or face covering, MEDIC will provide one.  

Appointments are preferred. There is limited availability for walk-in donors. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link or by calling 865-524-3074. 

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with the American Red Cross. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky. Donate local, save local.  

www.medicblood.org 

