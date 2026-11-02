Martin Luther Newberry Jr, 89

Martin Luther Newberry Jr., lovingly known as M.L., of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away on October 31, 2026, at the age of 89.

M.L. proudly served his country in the United States Army, a commitment he carried with honor throughout his life. Above all else, he was a devoted family man who found his greatest joy in the love of his family. He treasured every moment spent with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, creating memories that will be cherished for generations to come.

M.L. was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Peggy Basler Newberry; his daughter, Lisa Ann Newberry Brewer; his parents, Martin Luther Newberry Sr. and Wissie Ethel (Adams) Newberry; and his siblings, Edna, Bill, Calvin, Raymond, Rena, Bobby ,and Geneva Ann.

He is survived by his loving son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Debby Newberry of Hixson, Tennessee; his son-in-law, Christopher Brewer of Chattanooga, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Sarah (Johnathan) Swanson, Grace (Cody) Floyd, Brenda (Kent) Clark, Chris Brewer, Jessica Brewer, Brandon Milsaps, and Chris Milsaps; several great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, friends, and loved ones.

Though his presence will be deeply missed, the love he gave, the lessons he taught, and the memories he created will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. His family takes comfort in knowing that his legacy will continue through the generations he loved so dearly.

A special thanks to Amedisys hospice for the care and compassion

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Martin Luther Newberry, Jr.

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