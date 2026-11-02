Lois Ann Kennedy, 94

Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1932, Lois and her husband, Ray, moved to Oak Ridge in 1955.

She was known for her kindness, unwavering strength, and generous spirit. As a young wife and mother, Lois was deeply devoted to her family and to St. Mary’s Church and School. She especially cherished her time with the parish Altar Society and her years of service on the parish council.

Lois was active in the Concord Yacht Club, where she spent many weekends sailing in local and southeastern regattas with Ray. A talented gourmet cook, she delighted in entertaining international guests who visited Ray through his work at ORNL.

Lois embraced the many opportunities life offered. She found joy spending time with her grandchildren, cross stitching, knitting, and running local races. She was continually inspired by the experiences she and Ray shared together. Their travels took them across the continental United States, to Chile, Japan, and throughout Europe. Among their most memorable adventures was a bicycle journey from Germany to Hungary along the Rhine and Danube river routes. Later in life, Lois and Ray embarked on a new adventure by sailing to the Caribbean.

They discovered a special sense of peace in Bocas del Toro, Panama, where they built a home and enjoyed fifteen years of island life before eventually returning to Oak Ridge.

Lois was preceded in death by her grandson, Kyle P. Kennedy, and her brother, James P. Kinder (Jim). She is survived by her Husband, Charles R. Kennedy (Ray), her son Edward P. Kennedy (Ed), her grandsons Sean M. Kennedy and Ryan E. Kennedy, her great grandsons Gavin T. Kennedy, Sawyer J. Kennedy, Kamran P. Kennedy, and Deen S. Kennedy.

Lois had a certain incandescent elegance about her. Her wisdom met the ear with a breath of subtle enlightenment. Her sheer presence calmed the soul, and her beauty warmed the heart. While we mourn her absence, we cherish the love that was given with every rosary prayer, hand-written card, 3:00 am piece of toast, or triple chocolate birthday cake. There could never be another Lois Ann Kennedy. In lieu of flowers please make donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Family will receive friends on Friday, November 6, 10 a.m. to 11a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. A funeral service with mass will follow at 11:00 a.m.

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