Robert (Gene) Eugene French, 90

News Department 21 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 30 Views

Robert (Gene) Eugene French, 90, passed away in the comfort of his home on October 28, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Born February1, 1936 in Oliver Springs, Tennessee, Gene lived a life built around family, hard work, and his passion for horses.

Gene was proceded in death by his parents, James Edward French and Mamie Lois may French; his children, Anita French, Ellen Register and Steve French; along with 6 Siblings

He is survived by his loving partner, Marci Hayes; daughter, Marianne French (James); along with four grandchildren, Michelle Crabtree, Amanda Frye, Debra French, and Kamryn Hutchens; Three siblings, Ray French, Elaine Johnson, and Lois Yarbrough; eleven great-grandchildren.

Gene was a lifetime member of the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA), earning numerous awards throughout the years of his lifelong passion for cutting horses and dedication to the industry. Gene was also a Master Mason, member of the Scottish Rite and Shriners.

Gene began his career at French’s Market and later built, owned and operated Cumberland Springs Ranch for 41 years, from 1970-2011. He will be remembered for his hard work, dedication, determination and the lasting legacy he leaves behind.

Memorial donations may also be made to Shriners Children in memory of Gene.

A Memorial Gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 1-3:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation, 51 Edmonds Drive Oliver Springs, TN, 37840. A service will begin at 3:00 pm.

To leave a note for Gene’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

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