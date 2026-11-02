Robert (Gene) Eugene French, 90, passed away in the comfort of his home on October 28, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Born February1, 1936 in Oliver Springs, Tennessee, Gene lived a life built around family, hard work, and his passion for horses.

Gene was proceded in death by his parents, James Edward French and Mamie Lois may French; his children, Anita French, Ellen Register and Steve French; along with 6 Siblings

He is survived by his loving partner, Marci Hayes; daughter, Marianne French (James); along with four grandchildren, Michelle Crabtree, Amanda Frye, Debra French, and Kamryn Hutchens; Three siblings, Ray French, Elaine Johnson, and Lois Yarbrough; eleven great-grandchildren.

Gene was a lifetime member of the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA), earning numerous awards throughout the years of his lifelong passion for cutting horses and dedication to the industry. Gene was also a Master Mason, member of the Scottish Rite and Shriners.

Gene began his career at French’s Market and later built, owned and operated Cumberland Springs Ranch for 41 years, from 1970-2011. He will be remembered for his hard work, dedication, determination and the lasting legacy he leaves behind.

Memorial donations may also be made to Shriners Children in memory of Gene.

A Memorial Gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 1-3:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation, 51 Edmonds Drive Oliver Springs, TN, 37840. A service will begin at 3:00 pm.

To leave a note for Gene’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

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