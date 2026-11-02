Madeline “Carol” Earley Stockstill, Harriman

Madeline “Carol” Earley Stockstill, age 61, of Harriman passed away Friday, October 30, 2026. She was born on March 5, 1965, in Wyandotte, Michigan. Carol graduated from Oliver Springs High School. She enjoyed driving through the mountains, taking photos of nature, and spending time at Emory Golf Course riding in the golf cart and watching family and friends play.

Carol is preceded in death by her mother and stepfather Bobbie and Bernard Miller; father Luther Earley; mother-in-law Annie Stockstill; and sisters Robbie Hughes and Rebecca Miller.

She is survived by her husband Michael Stockstill; sons James Welch and Michael (Tasha) Stockstill Jr.; grandson Michael “Tripp” Stockstill III; sisters-in-law Jennifer Reynolds, Leatha Peters, and Linda Taylor; nephew Damian (Shana) Miller and several other nieces and nephews; and special friend Judy Moore.

The family will celebrate Carol’s life at a private gathering. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Thompson Cancer Center of Oak Ridge, TN.

You are encouraged to share a memory of Carol and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral & Cremation Service of Oak Ridge, TN, is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.

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