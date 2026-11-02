Susan Koester, Powell

Susan Koester, age 76, of Powell, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2026, at Sacred Ground Hospice House. Born on October 30, 1950, to the late John and Lillian Morris, Susan’s life came full circle as she departed this world on the very same day she entered it, 76 years later.

Susan was a loving, kindhearted, and selfless woman who found her greatest happiness in life’s simplest pleasures. She had a wonderful sense of humor, a quick wit, and a personality that could bring laughter to almost any situation. She wasn’t afraid to speak her mind, and those who knew her best loved her for her honesty, her strong opinions, and the genuine heart behind them.

An avid Tennessee Vols fan, Susan loved cheering on her favorite teams, especially when it came to football and basketball. She also enjoyed getting lost in a good book, spending time at the beach, and relaxing on her porch, where she was perfectly content simply enjoying the little things in life.

Above all else, Susan treasured her family, especially her grandchildren, who were truly her pride and joy. Nothing brought her greater happiness than the time she spent with them, and the love she had for each of them was immeasurable.

Susan had a special way of touching the lives of those around her. Always giving of herself and putting others before her own needs, she held a place in the hearts of so many. The love and admiration others had for her ran so deep that her sister named her daughter after her. It was a beautiful reflection of just how much she meant to those fortunate enough to know her.

Susan never needed the grand things in life to find happiness. For her, it was found in family, laughter, a beautiful day at the beach, a Tennessee victory, or a quiet afternoon on the porch. Though she will be deeply missed, her humor, kindness, unwavering love, and the countless memories she created will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved her.

In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Louis William Koester; brothers, Johnny and Frank Morris; sister, Cissy Morris; brother-in-law, Shorty McClure; and great-grandson, Jason Timothy Koester.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Koester and husband Charles Bonner; sons, David Koester, and John Koester and wife Mary; brother, Wayne Morris and wife Alba; sisters, Teresa Weaver and husband Junior, Diana McClure, and Kathleen Cantrell and husband Mike; sister-in-law, Gilda Morris; grandchildren, Ben Koester and wife Bailee, Katherine Koester, and Emma Noland; great-grandchild, Levi Koester; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2026, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, with funeral services to follow at 6:00 p.m. in the chapel. Dr. Danny Chisholm officiating.

Susan’s graveside services will 11:00 am, Saturday, November 7, 2026, at Grandview Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is honored to be serving the Koester family.

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