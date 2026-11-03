Marlin Eldes Griffin Jr, 52

Marlin Eldes Griffin Jr. passed away on Monday, October 26th, 2026, at the age of 52. He is survived by 3 siblings locally: Susan Tibbetts, Cindy Tibbetts, and David Denny, and 5 siblings in Texas: Byron Eldes Whitworth, Karen Marie Whitworth, Paula Dell Whitworth, Gina Lynn Whitworth, and Melissa Kay Whitworth. He had numerous nephews and nieces, and some great nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Denny 2013); father, Marlin Eldes Griffin Sr. (1975); older sister, Jo Ann Whitworth 1999); and older brother, Kurt Adam Whitworth, who also died the same day 2026.

Halloween was his favorite holiday; he would start sending jump-scare videos in Sept. He spent months planning out his haunted house tours and attractions: who was going to be off, who was willing to go where, and always starting the season with Scream Chamber in Athens, TN (not an ad for them; he simply LOVED them.)

Marlin was a collector, everything from comic books to the Scream Ghostface Alcohol bottles put out this year. If it had to do with Halloween, it got a special place on display. He was a loving and caring friend and will be missed by friends and family alike, all of whom helped in his collecting journey.

After 35 years of various service jobs (he started at 15 helping Pete deliver appliances), he recently started working DoorDash after being encouraged by his close friends Danny Whitson, Kim Byrge, and Lori Henderson. And while he hated GPS and pins that were not where they were supposed to be, he loved being his own boss.

He was in three movies: WJHC AM in 2022, Swipe Wrong in 2026, and Gig Workers (by Danny Whitson), which is set to be released at the Grove Theater in December 2026.

Marlin was an animal lover, so in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local no-kill shelter in his name.

The family will hold a visitation on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM

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