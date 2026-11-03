Betty Ralph Stokes, Oak Ridge

Betty Ralph Stokes, 89, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away on October 28, 2026, at UT Medical Center, Knoxville after a short battle with cancer. Betty was born in Covington, TN, on April 13, 1937 to Henry Vester Ralph and Dorothy Elizabeth (Moore) Ralph. She was a long-time resident of Oak Ridge, arriving with her mother and sister in 1945 and reuniting with her father who had been hired for a war production job in Oak Ridge during World War II. Betty attended Linden Elementary, Jefferson Junior High and Oak Ridge High Schools, graduating in 1955. She attended nursing school at Memphis State University.

In 1959, Betty married Lloyd E. Stokes, a 1954 graduate of Oak Ridge High School at Chapel on the Hill in Oak Ridge, with a reception at the Alexander Inn. She lived a life of service, both to her family and her community. She and Lloyd raised four children in Oak Ridge and they were very proud of all of their accomplishments. Betty was active with school PTAs, Cub Scouts, Camp Fire Girls, and was an avid fan of her children’s Oak Ridge High School football teams and string orchestra activities. She was also very proud that her two sons achieved Eagle Scout rank with Oak Ridge BSA Troop 129. Following her homemaker years, Betty returned to school and became a Licensed Practical Nurse, working at Oak Ridge Hospital, Oak Ridge Family Clinic and Quality Home Care. Betty enjoyed camping, gardening and fishing, spending many summers at their property on Watts Bar Reservoir. She was an avid Victorian antique collector and Manhattan project history buff. She and Lloyd have collected Manhattan Project memorabilia over several decades and have displayed portions of the collection at the former Oak Ridge Secret City Festival and at the Oak Ridge History Museum for 18 years.

After retiring from nursing, Betty continued her community service with participation in the Leadership Oak Ridge program. Betty and Lloyd were early board members of the Oak Ridge Heritage and Preservation Association; Both served periodically on the board of ORHPA, were involved in developing that organization’s Bylaws, and Betty was a founder of the Oak Ridge History Museum. She, along with her husband were on the committee to design the first Secret City Pocket Guide Book. In 2002, Betty attended the 509th Composite Group Reunion (aviators that dropped the first atomic bombs on Japan) and became friends with Dutch VanKirk (navigator of the Enola Gay) and Charles Albury (co-pilot of the Bockscar). Betty was an active member of the Oak Ridge Chapter of Altrusa, International and the East Tennessee Preservation Alliance. She served as President of the Oak Ridge Altrusa chapter (2001), Foundation President (2002) and District Membership Chair (2005-2007). Betty was also a member of Historic Rugby and served as a board member, volunteer, and interpreter for that organization. She was a charter member (2007 – present) of the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, LA.

Betty is survived by her husband of 67 years; four children: Lisa Ann May (Hal) of Empire MI, Debbie Gay Hale (Rob) of Collierville, TN, Lloyd Mark Stokes (Tammy) of Boca Raton, FL, Gregory Tyler Stokes (Robyn) of Houston, TX; a sister, Jean Hudson of Oak Ridge, a sister-in-law Norma Stokes of Maryville, TN, a brother-in-law Jack Stokes (Cora) of Farragut, TN, a brother-in-law Donald Craig of Oak Ridge, TN, a step-brother, Ron Bowman (Marla) of Higginsville, MO; six grandchildren: Kelsey Cunningham (Jonathan) of Ooltewah, TN, Christina May (Vispan) of Jersey City, NJ, Hannah May (Brian) of Bloomington, IN, Andrew Stokes (Chandler) of Spring Hill, TN, Kiley Witt of Gallatin, TN, Sarah Stokes of Portsmouth, NH; three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by two brothers-in-law, Glenn Hudson of Oak Ridge and US Air Force Lt. Col. Marion Stokes of Maryville, TN; three sisters-in-law, Devota Morrison of Knoxville, Faye Craig of Oak Ridge, and Jean Stokes of Knoxville, one niece and two nephews.

Visitation will be on Monday, November 9th, 11 am-1 pm at Kern United Methodist Church, 451 E. Tennessee Ave., Oak Ridge, with services to follow at 1 pm and burial at 3 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the following organizations: Altrusa, International of Oak Ridge, Tennessee Foundation, PO Box 5763 Oak Ridge, TN 37831; Oak Ridge History Museum, 102 Robertsville Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830; Boy Scouts of America, Great Smoky Mountain Council, 1333 Old Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the cardiology, critical care and oncology teams at UT Medical Center and Anderson County Ambulance Service for the care they provided to Betty.

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