Julia Anne Long, Clinton

News Department 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 20 Views

Julia Anne Long, age 80, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born on August 18, 1946, to Odis Smith and Cynthia Elizabeth Peterson Smith in Clinton, Tennessee. Julia worked for Anderson County Schools in food service. She was a member of First Dutch Valley Baptist Church where she played piano at church for 53 years and taught the nursery class for 35 years. She retired from Anderson County School System after having been at Clinton Middle School and Dutch Valley Elementary under Rhonda Phillips. She made sugar cookies for the kids at Christmas and no child ever went without ice cream. She wrapped many babies in baby quilts.

Julia is preceded in death by her parents: Odis and Cynthia Smith.

Survivors:

Son Jordon Long and Ashley of Clinton

Daughters  April Pio and Donald of Clinton

                   Amy Long of Oak Ridge

Brother       Donald Smith and Rita of Clinton

Sisters        Kay Duncan and Hobert of Oliver Springs

                   Penny Seeber and Kenneth of Oliver Springs

Grandchildren Jacob Pio of Oak Ridge

                        Arron Pio of Lake City

                       Lucas Pio and Breanna of Heiskell

                       Abigail Davidson of Crossville

                      Emmagrace Long of Clinton

Visitation: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top, Tennessee.

Funeral Service: 1:30 PM, Wednesday, November 4, 2026, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeff Parrott officiating.

A Graveside Service will follow the funeral service on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at the RW Long Cemetery in Clinton, Tennessee.

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