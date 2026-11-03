Mary Ann Branson, 92, Glendale Heights, IL

News Department 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 8 Views

Mary Ann Branson, age 92, of Glendale Heights, Illinois passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2026. Mary was of Baptist Faith.

Preceded in death by her husband, James S. Branson; sons, Edward, John and James Branson; daughter, Mary Ann Branson.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Penny Campbell and husband Jim; son, Steve Branson; grandchildren, Stephanie Burris, Melissa Kinard, Michael Branson and Jamie Branson.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday, November 5, 2026, at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. Funeral Service to follow at 7:00 PM. Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, November 6, 2026, at Rose Cemetery in Kingston. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Branson Family.

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