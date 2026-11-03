Mary Ann Branson, 92, Glendale Heights, IL

Mary Ann Branson, age 92, of Glendale Heights, Illinois passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2026. Mary was of Baptist Faith.

Preceded in death by her husband, James S. Branson; sons, Edward, John and James Branson; daughter, Mary Ann Branson.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Penny Campbell and husband Jim; son, Steve Branson; grandchildren, Stephanie Burris, Melissa Kinard, Michael Branson and Jamie Branson.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday, November 5, 2026, at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. Funeral Service to follow at 7:00 PM. Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, November 6, 2026, at Rose Cemetery in Kingston. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Branson Family.

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