Teddy Pearson, Sunbright

Teddy Pearson, age 65, of Sunbright, Tennessee, passed away on October 31, 2026, surrounded by love.

Born in Illinois on December 27, 1960, Teddy was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a kindhearted soul with a heart bigger than words could ever describe. She was the kind of person who would help anyone she could, never expecting anything in return. Her kindness, generosity, and love for others were just a few of the things that made her so special.

Above all else, Teddy loved her children more than anything in this world. Her family was her greatest blessing, and she leaves behind a legacy of love that will continue through the generations.

She is survived by her children, Ronnie (Amy) Pearson and Jeremy Pearson; her stepchildren, Brandy Pearson, Stephanie Pearson, and Jason Pearson; her grandchildren, Austin (Bailey) Pearson, Alex (Mya) Pearson, Alexis (Collin) Pearson, Dylan (Mykenzi) Lanier, Brookelyn (Drae) Gentry, Jayden Pearson, and Peyton Pearson; and her great-grandchildren, Elliot Lanier, Harley Pearson, Alaska Pearson, Blakely Pearson, Weston Pearson, and Kamden Pearson. She also leaves behind additional step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

Teddy is preceded in death by her brothers, Timothy Singer and Tommy Singer.

There are also some people who may not have shared her blood, but they certainly shared her heart. Sherry Cowan, Tiffany Stutts, and Jamie Rainey were so much more than friends. They had been part of Teddy’s life for over 40 years, sharing memories, love, and friendship through the years. They were there when it mattered, and their place in her life and her story deserves to be recognized. Some people become family simply because they never stop showing up, and these ladies were exactly that.

Teddy’s final chapter was one of the hardest journeys her family has ever faced. As her health declined, she was surrounded by people who loved her and did everything they could to keep her comfortable and at home. Her family made sacrifices, gave countless hours, and poured their hearts into caring for her. She was loved, she was cherished, and she was never alone in the fight.

Her passing leaves a hole in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved her. While we wish we could have had more time, we are grateful for the memories, the laughter, the love, and the years we were blessed to have her.

Teddy, you were loved more than you could ever have known. Your fight is over, your pain is gone, and you can finally rest. You will forever be missed, forever be loved, and never be forgotten.

Until we meet again. ❤️

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Teddy Pearson.

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