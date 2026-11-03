Mary Ellen McCord Edwards, Harriman

Mary Ellen McCord Edwards, 70, of Harriman, Tennessee, passed away on November 1st, 2026, at home following a valiant battle with cancer.

Mary could often be found teaching and sharing her love of ceramics, creating and selling her pieces at local craft fairs, tending to her garden, or enjoying time with her grandchildren. She also loved traveling and exploring new places alongside her beloved husband, Steve.

Mary was born at Hunter Army Air Field in Savannah, Georgia, to Jim and Wilma McCord. She was born alongside her twin brother, Gary. She graduated from Roane County High School with the Class of 1974.

Mary was well known in the community for her years working as a front clerk at the Kingston Post Office. She took pride in helping people get their mail and packages where they needed to go, and helping people get where they needed to be. She retired from the Post Office in 2002.

Mary is survived by her beloved husband of 43 years, Steve Edwards; her son, Justin Edwards, and wife, Sabrina, of Harriman; her daughters, Stephanie Huling and husband, Daniel, of Allardt, and Andra “Nickie” Green and husband, Brian, of Richmond Hill, Georgia.

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Stephen Green; Logan Green and wife, Bridgette; Mackenzie Green; Sara Garrett and husband, Isaac; Hannah Huling; Cayla Huling; Josiah Huling; James Sanders; and Jakob Sanders; and her great-granddaughter, Eleanora Green.

Additional survivors include her brother, Jeff McCord; her nephews, Gary McCord Jr. and wife, Shellie, and Dillan McCord and wife, Ashley; and her niece, Samantha McCord. She also leaves behind numerous cousins and extended family throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Alabama and Arizona.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, James and Wilma McCord, and her brothers, James “Jimmy” McCord Jr. and Gary “Goober” McCord Sr.

Mary will be dearly missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing and spending time with her, especially her family. Those who loved her find comfort in knowing that she is no longer suffering and is finally at peace.

The family would also like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Jamey Stephens, RN, and Myma Osborne, Physical Therapist, for their kindness, compassion, and dedicated care throughout Mary’s battle. Their support and assistance meant more than words can express.

The family will receive friends, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 7, 2026, at South Harriman Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2:00 PM, with Art Palmer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family are encouraged to make donations in Mary’s memory to the American Cancer Society or South Harriman Baptist Church in Harriman.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is honored to serve the Edwards family.

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