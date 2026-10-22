Isaac Lamar Conner, 31

Isaac Lamar Conner, age 31, passed away on October 15, 2026, in New Tazewell, Tennessee. Born on October 10, 1995, in Harriman, Tennessee, Isaac was a son, brother, and uncle who will be remembered for his hands-on nature, love of the outdoors, and the time he cherished with family and friends.

Isaac enjoyed being outdoors, spending time with those closest to him, and pursuing the hobbies that brought him happiness. He enjoyed shooting guns and target practice, fishing, listening to music, and working with his hands. He had a natural ability to build, fix, and create, and his talents earned him a special nickname from his mother, who lovingly called him her “boat surgeon.”

Isaac worked as a boat mechanic in the marine industry, a fitting profession for someone who enjoyed working with his hands and figuring out how things worked. Isaac’s father figure entered his life when he began working in his boat shop. His name is Jimmy Parise. Whether he was working on a project, spending time in nature, or enjoying the company of family and friends, Isaac found joy in the simple things that made life meaningful.

He leaves behind his mother, Rebecca Conner; his sister, Bailee Wagner; and his niece, Breilyn Wagner. He was preceded in death by his father, Dick Conner.

Isaac’s life was uniquely his own, shaped by his interests, his talents, and the connections he shared with those around him. He will be remembered by his family for the moments they shared, the memories they made, and the lasting place he holds in their hearts.

Though his time here was far too short, the memories of Isaac and the things that made him who he was will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

Fly high, Isaac Lamar Conner. You will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

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