Spring Concert & 2023-2024 Year of Achievements for Oak Ridge High School Band

You are invited to our Spring Concert on Tuesday, May 7th, at 7 pm for the season’s final performance by the Oak Ridge High School Band. Percussion Ensemble, JazzKats and Concert Band will be performing a variety of pieces for your enjoyment. The concert will be in the ORHS Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $3 for adults, $1 for students/seniors and included with season passes.
This concert is the culmination of hours of work during and after school since July 12th of last summer – Band Camp! – for over a hundred students who participate throughout the school year. Concert Band follows our busy fall season of Marching Band for football games and competitions. Here are a few highlights of the ORHS WildBand and Concert Band achievements:
- All East & All State participation by several Band individuals
- Instrumental Ensembles perform in concert & are members of local groups
- Indoor Percussion earns 3rd in East Tennessee Performing Arts Association Championships
- Winter Guard participation in East Tennessee Performing Arts Association Championships and Winter Guard International Competition
- 44 Band and 33 Orchestra students combine to form a Symphonic Orchestra to perform and compete in Orlando, earning the highest Gold/Superior rating
- Foothills Marching Classic – Class 4A champions
- Several members join inaugural Tri-M Honor Society
The ORHS Band performs under the direction of Michael Spirko and Sean Rutherford.
Keep up with this group all year through our WildBand website – www.wildband.org. Season Concert Passes for 2024/25 are available with any tax-deductible donation payable to the ORHS Band Boosters or donate specifically to our Band truck/trailer maintenance here.