Spring Concert & 2023-2024 Year of Achievements for Oak Ridge High School Band

You are invited to our Spring Concert on Tuesday, May 7th, at 7 pm for the season’s final performance by the Oak Ridge High School Band. Percussion Ensemble, JazzKats and Concert Band will be performing a variety of pieces for your enjoyment. The concert will be in the ORHS Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $3 for adults, $1 for students/seniors and included with season passes.

This concert is the culmination of hours of work during and after school since July 12th of last summer – Band Camp! – for over a hundred students who participate throughout the school year. Concert Band follows our busy fall season of Marching Band for football games and competitions. Here are a few highlights of the ORHS WildBand and Concert Band achievements:

All East & All State participation by several Band individuals

Instrumental Ensembles perform in concert & are members of local groups

Indoor Percussion earns 3 rd in East Tennessee Performing Arts Association Championships

in East Tennessee Performing Arts Association Championships Winter Guard participation in East Tennessee Performing Arts Association Championships and Winter Guard International Competition

44 Band and 33 Orchestra students combine to form a Symphonic Orchestra to perform and compete in Orlando, earning the highest Gold/Superior rating

Foothills Marching Classic – Class 4A champions

Several members join inaugural Tri-M Honor Society

The ORHS Band performs under the direction of Michael Spirko and Sean Rutherford.

Keep up with this group all year through our WildBand website – www.wildband.org. Season Concert Passes for 2024/25 are available with any tax-deductible donation payable to the ORHS Band Boosters or donate specifically to our Band truck/trailer maintenance here.

