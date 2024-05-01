Roane State will honor Class of 2024 on May 3 and 4

Brad Jones 7 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 22 Views

Roane State Community College will honor the Class of 2024 with multiple commencement ceremonies this spring due to the number of expected graduates and guests.

Commencement ceremonies are scheduled for Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4, 2024. An evening ceremony will be held on May 3 at 7 p.m. ET. Two additional ceremonies are scheduled for May 4 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. ET.

All ceremonies are held on the Roane County Campus in the gymnasium. There are no limits on the number of guests graduates may bring. Please note that when the gymnasium capacity is reached, guests will be asked to use overflow seating to view the ceremony via live video feed.

The ceremonies will be streamed online as well for anyone who cannot attend in person. Links to each live stream will be available at roanestate.edu/ceremony.

Caps and gowns for graduates will be available for pickup at the Harriman and Oak Ridge campus bookstore locations. There is no additional charge for caps and gowns and graduates may keep the regalia. Those who have achieved academic honors (3.5 GPA or higher) may purchase a gold honors tassel for a small fee. The bookstore has a list of eligible students.

Veterans and first-generation college students will be recognized with special cords and stoles, respectively. First-generation stoles will be available on the day of commencement in the student lounge. Veterans’ cords can be picked up in the same location. Faculty members are also encouraged to participate in the first-generation recognition.

If you or someone attending the ceremony with you will need assistance (i.e., ASL interpreting, wheelchair access), please email accommodations@roanestate.edu with the request. Requests for accommodations can also be made by calling (865) 354-3000, extension 4365.

For additional information on commencement ceremonies, including check-in and rehearsal times, visit roanestate.edu/graduation and choose the “Graduation Ceremony” link.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Knoxville Museum of Art Presents ‘Tools as Art: Work & Play’ Exhibition

May 1, 2024 (Knoxville, TN) — The Knoxville Museum of Art is pleased to announce …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.