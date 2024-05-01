Roane State will honor Class of 2024 on May 3 and 4

Roane State Community College will honor the Class of 2024 with multiple commencement ceremonies this spring due to the number of expected graduates and guests.

Commencement ceremonies are scheduled for Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4, 2024. An evening ceremony will be held on May 3 at 7 p.m. ET. Two additional ceremonies are scheduled for May 4 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. ET.

All ceremonies are held on the Roane County Campus in the gymnasium. There are no limits on the number of guests graduates may bring. Please note that when the gymnasium capacity is reached, guests will be asked to use overflow seating to view the ceremony via live video feed.

The ceremonies will be streamed online as well for anyone who cannot attend in person. Links to each live stream will be available at roanestate.edu/ceremony.

Caps and gowns for graduates will be available for pickup at the Harriman and Oak Ridge campus bookstore locations. There is no additional charge for caps and gowns and graduates may keep the regalia. Those who have achieved academic honors (3.5 GPA or higher) may purchase a gold honors tassel for a small fee. The bookstore has a list of eligible students.

Veterans and first-generation college students will be recognized with special cords and stoles, respectively. First-generation stoles will be available on the day of commencement in the student lounge. Veterans’ cords can be picked up in the same location. Faculty members are also encouraged to participate in the first-generation recognition.

If you or someone attending the ceremony with you will need assistance (i.e., ASL interpreting, wheelchair access), please email accommodations@roanestate.edu with the request. Requests for accommodations can also be made by calling (865) 354-3000, extension 4365.

For additional information on commencement ceremonies, including check-in and rehearsal times, visit roanestate.edu/graduation and choose the “Graduation Ceremony” link.

