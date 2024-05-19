19-Year-Old Roane County Man Dies in Boating Accident

Dudley Evans 6 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 24 Views

Rockwood, TN – A tragic boating incident claimed the life of 19-year-old Braeden Hartup on Saturday evening in the Winton Chapel area. According to a report from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Hartup jumped from a pontoon boat while it was anchored and never resurfaced.

Emergency responders, including the Roane County Rescue Squad and West Roane County Fire first responders, were called to the scene around 9:15 PM near the 500 block of Winton Chapel Road. After a thorough four-hour search, Hartup’s body was recovered from the water.

The body was transported to the Knoxville Forensic Center for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. The TWRA has noted that this marks the eighth boating-related fatality in Tennessee this year.

Braeden Hartup was the son of Roane County Property Assessor Molly Hartup. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is still ongoing.

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

Roane State partners with NACCE and CodeBoxx to introduce innovative CodeBoxx Cadet Program

Roane State has announced a strategic partnership with the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.