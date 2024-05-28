Mary Edwards, Kingston

Mary Edwards age 69 of Kingston, TN passed away Thursday, May 23, 2024. Mary was born in Winston-Salem, NC on January 7, 1955, to parents William Edwards and Lillie Chappel. She was born and raised in North Carolina and moved to Kingston in the 80’s. She was of the Baptist faith, held three college degrees, and worked for TVA for 25 years. One of the proudest times in her life was serving her country in the United States Navy, 1973-1978, flight crew DC-9. The greatest love of her life was her children and her grandchildren who she delighted in spending time with. Some of Mary’s favorite enjoyments were gardening, the beach, her dogs, and photography.

Preceded in death by:

Mother, Lillie Chappell

Father, William Edwards

Grandparents, Daniel and Laura Chappell

Brother, Billy Ray Edwards

Sisters, Shirley Edwards and Bobbie Jo Edwards

Survived by:

Sons,

Ray (Whitney) Sears of Chattanooga, TN

Steven (Nicole) Sears of Kingston, TN

Sister, Donna Richmond of Danville, VA

Brothers,

Randy (Bonnie) Edwards of Ruffin, NC

Donald (Karen) Edwards of Ruffin, NC

Charles Hornback of Eden, NC

Grandchildren, Austin, Lilly, and Easton Sears

The Edwards Family would like to express their thankfulness to many wonderful friends who helped Mary greatly during her fight with cancer.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 6:30 p.m. with Reverend Cal Adams officiating. Burial 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at Bethel Fairview Cemetery. The care of Mary Edwards and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston.

