Estel Willis, Harriman

Estel Willis age 65 of Harriman TN went to be with the Lord on May 24, 2024. Estel was a hard worker and supported his family by drilling wells, but for the last 18 years, he has enjoyed meeting new people and selling produce in midtown next to the Kingston bridge. What Estel loved most in life was being with his family, his granddaughters, and his produce stand.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clara Sue Willis and John Estel Willis, and Brother Johnny Irvin Willis.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years Connie Willis, Daughter and Son-in-Law Amanda and Alex Smith of Knoxville, son and daughter-in-law Jacob and Lisa Willis of Harriman, 2 granddaughters Maci and Allison Willis. Brothers George and Kathy Willis of Rockwood, Mike and Cheryl Willis of Griffin Georgia, sister Susie Harwell of Kingston TN, step-brother and sister Anna Fay Woodall and Jimmy Willis of Harriman TN, along with a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Glenn Leffew officiating. Burial 11:00 am Wednesday at Post Oak Baptist Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Willis Family.

