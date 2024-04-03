Solar eclipse viewing at the Smokies

Partial Solar eclipse

GATLINBURG, Tenn.—On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will be visible across a swath of the United States stretching from Texas to Maine. Great Smoky Mountains National Park lies outside the path of totality but will experience an 86 to 87% obstruction of the sun during the event.

A total eclipse is a lineup of the sun, the moon, and Earth. The moon will be directly between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth. A total eclipse occurs when the moon covers the entirety of the sun except for the corona, or sun’s atmosphere. In the Smokies, viewers will experience a partial eclipse, when the moon only partially blocks the sun. In the national park, the moon will begin its intersection of the sun’s orbit at 1:49 p.m., the obstruction will reach its maximum extent at 3:08 p.m., and the event will conclude at 4:23 p.m. 

Viewing a solar eclipse without proper eye protection is dangerous and can result in long-term vision impairment or blindness. Regular sunglasses—no matter how dark—are not safe for viewing the eclipse. To ensure safe viewing, park staff will make available one free pair of glasses per family/group at the viewing locations listed below while supplies last. If visitors wish to have enough glasses for everyone in their group to view the eclipse at the same time, they will need to bring eclipse glasses along or purchase them. The park’s retail partner Smokies Life will have solar eclipse available for sale ($1.50 each) at park store locations.

Park staff and volunteers will be available to provide eclipse information and safe, facilitated viewing at the following locations from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

  • Newfound Gap parking lot
  • Various locations around Cades Cove Loop Road, including near the John Oliver Cabin and at the Cades Cove Overlook
  • Outside the Oconaluftee Visitor Center

A Junior Ranger Eclipse Explorer activity book will be available for free at the above locations for anyone who wants to earn a Junior Ranger Eclipse Explorer badge.

The most recent total solar eclipse visible from the United States took place on October 14, 2023, and the next one will occur in 2044.

