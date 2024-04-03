Carolyn Sue Jacobs, 81

Carolyn Sue Jacobs, age 81, gained her wings on Monday, April 1, 2024. Carolyn loved to watch her favorite TV. shows, animals especially horses and dogs, and spending time with her loving sister Connie. Carolyn also enjoyed spending time with family and friends and her “husband” John.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents; Emmett and Carrie Jacobs, and brother, Emmett Austin, Loving “husband” John; brother-in-law, Willie Alvis; grandparents, Emmett, Sr and Hazel Jacobs, and Joseph and Mary Smith.

Carolyn survived by her sister; Connie Alvis; brother Michael (Valerie) Jacobs, and nephews; Michael W.E. ( Angie) Jacobs, Brandon L. Jacobs; great niece and nephew; Ashlyn and Michael T. Jacobs.

Family will be receiving friends Thursday, April 4, 2024, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at Weatherford Mortuary followed by a 1:00 pm graveside service officiated by Mark Flynn at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, family are asking for donations to be made to the Emory Valley Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Condolences can be left at weatherfordmortuary.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...