Grow Financial FCU ‘adopts’ county road

Brad Jones 8 mins ago News Leave a comment 1 Views

ANDERSONVILLE–The Anderson County Adopt-A-Road Program has officially marked its first adopted roadway for regular litter pickup.

Crews from the Anderson County Highway Department earlier this year installed signage marking an approximately 2.5-mile stretch of Loyston Point Road, which has been adopted by Grow Financial Federal Credit Union.

Grow Financial Federal Credit Union, represented by local residents Greg and Trista McReynolds (pictured), has adopted a 2.5-mile stretch of Loyston Point Road. The volunteers conduct regular litter pickup in that area as part of the Anderson County Adopt-A-Road Program.

Grow Financial FCU account manager Greg McReynolds and his wife, Trista, lead the local Grow Financial FCU volunteers that have conducted regular litter pickup events on Loyston Point Road, leading to Norris Lake, since March 2023.

“We’re excited about Grow Financial’s sponsorship for litter pickup on one of our county’s most traveled roadways,” Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank said. “We all know what an eyesore litter can be in our communities, and we’re thankful that more of our local citizens, and the companies they work for, are standing up and joining the county’s efforts to combat this ongoing issue.

“We really appreciate Gary Long and our road department’s efforts to help in creating Anderson County’s ‘Adopt-A-Road’ signage and for taking time to install the signs for the ‘adopted’ portion of Loyston Point Road,” Mayor Frank said.

Grow Financial FCU is a Florida-based financial services firm, with branches also in South Carolina.

Grow Financial is the first individual or company to “adopt” a county roadway as part of Anderson County’s free Adopt-A-Road Program, which is managed by the Anderson County Solid Waste Department and the county mayor’s office.

The Adopt-A-Road Program, supported by the TDOT Litter Grant program, is a litter-reduction campaign designed to remove litter debris from county roadways and improve the quality of the environment. The program establishes a partnership between volunteers and the county, in which Anderson County provides guidance and equipment to foster safe and effective cleanups by volunteers who gather litter along designated roadways. Program participants are required to complete at least two clean-up events per year for a period of three years.  Anyone interested in the Adopt-A-Road program can visit www.litterfreeintennessee.org or contact Leean Tupper at ltupper@andersoncountytn.gov or (865) 457-6200.  Anderson County’s Litter Grant program can help you, your business or group get started in helping keep Anderson County litter-free.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Roane sees several traffic crashes over the weekend

Emergency responders were kept on their toes this weekend as a series of accidents unfolded …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.