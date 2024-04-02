Boy Scouts of America partners with Nobody Trashes Tennessee

All six councils serving the state of Tennessee offer new Nobody Trashes Tennessee patch

Scouts encouraged to participate in spring and summer cleanup and beautification service projects including Earth Day and the Great American Cleanup 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – April 2, 2024 – Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee (NTT) litter prevention campaign has once again expanded its youth group partnerships. All six Boy Scouts of America councils serving Tennessee have joined with Nobody Trashes Tennessee to offer scouts the opportunity to earn a Nobody Trashes Tennessee patch.

Boy Scouts of all ages have multiple ways to earn the patch by completing Nobody Trashes Tennessee educational worksheets and participating in litter cleanups in their community, coordinating their own cleanup in their neighborhood or school grounds, or through existing beautification and service projects.

For Boy Scouts ages 12 and older, the Adopt-A-Highway program is an opportunity to earn both a patch and a roadway recognition panel for committing to quarterly pickups. Patches are provided by Nobody Trashes Tennessee and do not cost the councils or individual scouts. 

“Scouts are always out serving their communities through various service projects and citizenship and community service is woven into the fabric of our programs,” said Casey Norwood, Scout Executive/CEO, Boy Scouts of America, Chickasaw Council. “I believe the goals of the Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign aligns well with our Scouts giving back to the communities in which we all love and live.”

All scouts are encouraged to participate in spring and summer cleanup events in their communities, including the Great American Cleanup, which continues through June. Observances including Earth Day on April 22 offer additional opportunities for troops to join existing events or conduct their own community cleanup. 

“Boy Scouts are known for their commitment to community and partnering with Nobody Trashes Tennessee underscores their dedication to instilling values of environmental stewardship, civic responsibility, and leadership in young people,” said Brittany Morris, transportation program supervisor, TDOT. “We are thrilled to have participation from all six councils representing the state.”

The Boy Scouts join Tennessee’s three Girl Scout councils, and additional youth groups in offering the NTT patch. To learn more about the program, access downloadable educational resources, and register cleanups visit: 

All residents are encouraged to show their support for a litter-free Tennessee. To find a local cleanup event, visit nobodytrashestennessee.com/events

