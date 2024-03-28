Roane School Director Russell Jenkins gets a contract extension and pay increase during the March 19th School Board meeting

Russell Jenkins, Director of the Roane County Schools System, had his contract extended at the Board of Education meeting in Kingston on March 19th. His contract is now set to run through 2028. Jenkins, who has served as director since March 2022, received commendation from board members for his performance. Alongside the extension, Jenkins’ annual base salary was increased to $145,000. In an article in the Roane County Newspaper, Jenkins expressed his gratitude for the board’s support and praised his team’s excellence.
Tags Director of Schools Harriman kingston Roane County Roane County School System Rockwood Russell Jenkins school board meeting schools
Check Also
Roane County Children’s Fund – LRC April 6 roadblock newsflash
Leadership Roane Class of 2024 will be setting up a roadblock at the Pine Ridge …