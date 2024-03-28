THE ANDERSON COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENTCELEBRATES NATIONAL PUBLIC HEALTH WEEK

The Anderson County Health Department is honored to participate in National Public Health Week from April 1 to April 7, 2024, and acknowledges the dedication of public health professionals in our county and across Tennessee. Charles Turner, the Director of the Anderson County Health Department, stated, “Our health department staff tirelessly provide numerous health services to our community members, and I am immensely proud of the challenging work they undertake daily.”

For National Public Health Week, the Anderson County Health Department has organized the following events:

On April 1, 2024, the staff will assist all patients in voter registration and start a hygiene product collection drive for the Tennessee Out-Reach Center for Homeless (TORCH). In addition, the Public Health Educator will collaborate with UT Extension to initiate an after-school yoga club at Glendale Elementary.

On April 2, 2024, the staff will advocate for the health benefits of outdoor activities to all patients and participants in the Matter of Balance class at the Anderson County Senior Center, another collaboration with UT Extension. The Public Health Educator will conduct “Catch My Breath,” a tobacco/vaping prevention program, at Grand Oaks Elementary for all 5th graders with permission. Anti-tobacco signage will also be distributed to all participating schools.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...