Man Arrested for Alleged Organized Retail Crime Involving Fraudulent Credit Card Usage

36-year-old Evelio Enrique Miranda-Juariga is currently detained in the county jail on charges related to the organized retail crime prevention act. Chief Deputy Tim Hawn revealed that Juariga was apprehended on Wednesday by Roane officials in Hamilton County, following a warrant issued by the Harriman Police Department.

The arrest stems from an incident reported by the Harriman Police Department, which detailed Juariga’s purported use of a fraudulent credit card at the Gas & Go station located at Food City in Harriman. The transactions amounted to approximately $2500 across multiple purchases. While Juariga was specifically named in the report, it is hinted that others may also be implicated and could face charges.

Juariga’s case is anticipated to be presented before the grand jury during their forthcoming session in a couple of months. He remains incarcerated in Kingston with a bond set at $10,000.

Authorities urge anyone with further information related to this incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

Evelio Enrique Miranda-Juariga

Age/Race/Sex: 36 / W / M

Booking Number: 28009

Booked: 03/27/2024

Arresting Agency: ROANE – TN0730000

Arresting Date/Time: 03/27/2024 21:00

Bond: $10,000.00

1 – 39-14-113 Organized Retail Crime Prevention Act

Offense Date: 03/27/2024

Bond: $10,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

Tennessee Code Annotated (from Justia US Law) of the Organized Retail Crime Prevention Act:

Tennessee Code

Title 39 – Criminal Offenses Chapter 14 – Offenses Against Property

Part 1 – Theft § 39-14-113. Organized Retail Crime Prevention Act

Universal Citation: TN Code § 39-14-113 (2021)

This section shall be known and may be cited as the “Organized Retail Crime Prevention Act.” For purposes of this section, “stored value card” means any card, gift card, instrument, or device issued with or without fee for the use of the cardholder to obtain money, goods, services, or anything else of value. Stored value cards include, but are not limited to, debit cards issued for use as a stored value card or gift card, and an account identification number or symbol used to identify a stored value card. “Stored value card” does not include a prepaid card usable at multiple, unaffiliated merchants or at automated teller machines, or both. A person commits the offense of organized retail crime when the person: Acts in concert with one (1) or more individuals to commit theft of any merchandise with a value greater than one thousand dollars ($1,000) aggregated over a ninety-day period with the intent to: Sell, barter, or trade the merchandise for monetary or other gain; or Fraudulently return the merchandise to a retail merchant; or Receives, possesses, sells, or purchases, by physical or electronic means, any merchandise or stored value cards obtained from a fraudulent return with the knowledge that the property was obtained in violation of § 39-14-103 or § 39-14-146. Any interest in property acquired or maintained in violation of this section shall be subject to forfeiture as provided by chapter 11, part 7 of this title. All information gathered pursuant to subsection (f) shall remain confidential. If a local law enforcement agency utilizes a third party, including, but not limited to, a third-party database or software company, to keep records or to analyze stored value card transactions, the third party must agree to keep all information confidential and only share the information with law enforcement agencies, the comptroller of the treasury, or the original issuer of the stored value card.

Disclaimer: These codes may not be the most recent version. Tennessee may have more current or accurate information. We make no warranties or guarantees about the accuracy, completeness, or adequacy of the information contained on this site or the informatio

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...