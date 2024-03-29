Roane County Honors Vietnam War Veterans with Proclamation Signing

Roane County Executive Wade Creswell, in collaboration with the Daughters of the American Revolution, Southwest Point Chapter, marked a significant occasion on Tuesday by signing a proclamation recognizing March 29, 2024, as Vietnam War Veterans Day in Roane County. This proclamation aligns with the national and state-level designation of March 29th as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

The proclamation holds special significance in a county with a substantial population of veterans who served during the Vietnam conflict. Creswell expressed heartfelt gratitude to all veterans for their dedicated service and sacrifices made in defense of their country.

As the community prepares to observe Vietnam War Veterans Day on Friday, March 29th, 2024, BBB Communications joins in expressing gratitude to these veterans, extending a sincere “thank you” for their invaluable contributions and unwavering commitment to duty.

The proclamation signing serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of honoring and recognizing the brave men and women who served during the Vietnam War era, ensuring their sacrifices are never forgotten.

