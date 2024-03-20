Donnie Lynell Staples, 57

Donnie Lynell Staples was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on January 1, 1967, to Elvin and Pearl Staples. He began his heavenly journey on March 10, 2024, at the age of 57 years old. Donnie was a son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was a chef with many talents. He enjoyed preparing meals for everyone. He was very passionate about food. He enjoyed family gatherings to show off his skills. Donnie loved helping people when he could – always having a word of encouragement. Donnie’s hobbies also included fishing and watching action movies. In his earlier days, he performed in a dancing group around east Tennessee. He also liked cars and most recently got into growing food at home. Donnie loved spending time with his grandchildren. Donnie loved the Lord and gave his life to Christ before his passing.

He is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Pearlie Mae Staples of Oak Ridge, TN.

He is survived by his father, Elvin Luther Staples, and siblings Sarah L. Davidson of Oak Ridge, TN, Elvin Luther Staples III of Los Angeles, CA, Wensday R. Henderson (Malcolm) of Oak Ridge, TN, Michael (Sandy) Staples of Kentucky; sons Vonce Henderson (Princess) of Oak Ridge, TN, D’Anthony Reed of Lithonia, GA; daughters Lanesha Alexander (Tremaine) of Chattanooga, TN, Mona Stucky (Terrance) of Murfreesboro, TN, Destiny Benton (Mark Allman) of Oak Ridge, TN; a host of grandchildren; and special friend Vanessa Essie of Knoxville, TN.

The service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Oak Valley Baptist Church, 194 Hampton Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. The family will receive friends from 11 am to 12 noon and the funeral service will follow at 12 pm with Rev. Derrick Hammond officiating and Rev. Henry Watson giving the eulogy. Following the service will be a repass open for all to attend. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

