Roane State’s annual Trunk or Treat set for October 24

The always popular Trunk or Treat event is back this year at Roane State, scheduled for the evening of Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

Trunk or Treat festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. and wrap up around 7:30 p.m. ET. College students, employees and members of the community are welcome to attend. Admission is free.

The event will take place in the student parking lot next to the gymnasium on the Roane County campus, located at 276 Patton Lane in Harriman. Visitors should use Entrance B. Additional signage on campus will direct visitors where to go when they arrive.

Participants will be able to collect candy and other treats as they visit vehicles lined up in the parking area. Many event volunteers will be in costume.

In case of bad weather, all activities will move indoors to the gymnasium.

Trunk or Treat is organized by Roane State’s Campus Activities Board. Volunteers are still needed. Contact Student Engagement Coordinator Jennifer Fugate (fugatejj@roanestate.edu) for details on how to get involved.

For more information on the Trunk or Treat event, visit roanestate.edu/studentlife.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...