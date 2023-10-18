Comcast / Xfinity makes Channel Lineup Changes

Some of you may have noticed that we’re not on Channel 12 in the Anderson County area today. Comcast has been doing some channel rearranging yesterday and we’ve been moved, not sure if it will stay this way or not, but right now you can find us on Channel 1081 and 1086 in Anderson County. A lot of the local stations have been moved up in that direction. The schools channels, along with our friends at WLAF in LaFollette (1080). These are ALL stations that are on the basic cable system, so we are still in every cable home, just on a different channel…for now.

We will keep you updated on where we are as we learn where we are. You can always watch us online at www.bbbtv12.com and of course all our other streaming locations. Help us spread the word as a lot of our viewers don’t do social media.

UPDATE: Here in Oak Ridge, here are the current Local Origination Channels (as of 10am 10/18/23)

1080 — WLAF (LaFollette)

1081 — BBBTV

1082 — Oak Ridge Schools

1083 — ACTV (Anderson County Schools / Government)

1084 — Color Bars

1085 — ARTS

1086 — BBBTV

1087 — RSCC / City of Harriman

1088 — Crossville/Cumberland County

1089 — Blank

Please let us know if you find us somewhere else in your area.

