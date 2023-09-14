Victim of Drowning at New Henderson Park Claxton community identified

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene most of the night of a reported drowning at New Henderson Park in the Claxton community. The call was received at approximately 8:25 pm wed. evening. The Claxton Volunteer Fire Department, the Anderson County Rescue Squad, and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office dive team were also on the scene assisting in the search. According to officials after several hours of searching the water, teams discovered and recovered the body of 21-year-old Robert Blanchard from Powell.

