Victim of Drowning at New Henderson Park Claxton community identified

Dudley Evans 2 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 30 Views

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene most of the night of a reported drowning at New Henderson Park in the Claxton community. The call was received at approximately 8:25 pm wed. evening. The Claxton Volunteer Fire Department, the Anderson County Rescue Squad, and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office dive team were also on the scene assisting in the search. According to officials after several hours of searching the water, teams discovered and recovered the body of 21-year-old Robert Blanchard from Powell.

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

Reps Ragan and Butler Announce Traffic Safety Grants

State representative John Ragan and state representative Ed Butler this week announcing $374,749 in grant …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: