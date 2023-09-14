Reps Ragan and Butler Announce Traffic Safety Grants

State representative John Ragan and state representative Ed Butler this week announcing $374,749 in grant funding to enhance Traffic Safety in Anderson County. The federal grants will be distributed through the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to support various highway safety education and public awareness campaigns Statewide. Breaking down who gets what as far as funding, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office will receive $22,000 for community-based Traffic Safety enforcement and education — ASAP of Anderson County to receive $55,361 for alcohol and impaired driving education. Clinton Police Department to receive $12,000 for community-based traffic Safety enforcement and education, Oak Ridge Police to receive $23,000 for the same, Oliver Springs Police Department at $5,000, Rocky Top police department at $5,000 for high visibility enforcement of traffic safety laws, and 7th Tennessee district attorney General Dave Clarks Office receiving most of the funding for DUI Prosecutions at $238,000.00. More than 370 grants exceeding at 28 million have been awarded to the enforcement agencies and Highway Safety Partners across Tennessee both Reagan and Butler are appreciative to the state and for the funding to come to Anderson County to help support safety initiatives across the area.

