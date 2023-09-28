Anderson County Justice Center to host community meeting in Norris

The Norris bulletin is reporting some people in Anderson County may not be aware that an organization exists to offer free confidential services to victims of domestic violence. sexual assault. elder abuse. and trafficking. With that said the Anderson County Family Justice Center offers access to counselors’ safety planning, a location to talk to police in a secure setting, help funding emergency Shelters, referrals to other agencies, help with orders of protection and more.

Clarice Davis coordinated Community response specialist with the Anderson County Justice Center will talk about the Justice centers work at a meeting at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday October 11th at the Norris Community Building this educational event is sponsored by the Norris area indivisible group and is free and open to the public again October 11th at 7:00 p.m. at the Norris Community Building

