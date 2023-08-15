Update on body found in Midtown last week

The Roane County Sheriff’s Department has now identified the body found last Wednesday in Midtown, as 56-year-old Charles Lee Jenkins of Rockwood. According to Chief Deputy Tim Hawn there is no reason at this time to suspect any Foul Play, but the investigation is still ongoing. The Sheriff’s department was sent around 9:00am last Wednesday morning to an area around 146 Davis Hollow Road, where the property owner located a decomposed body and called authorities. The body was taken by a County Rescue Squad unit to the forensic Center in Knoxville for an autopsy and identity. No further details have been given at this time, but we will have more as more is released from the Sheriff’s Department.
