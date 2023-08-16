Roane State Volleyball begins fourth season with scrimmage and weekend tournament

Back row (L-R): Head Coach Steve Dallman, Rayonna Greenlee, Alex Sherles, Summer Trew, Alee Hyatt, Frida Hoellger, Lily Yassu, Solene Roussell, Madi Neeley, Asst. Coach Lindsay Sterchi.
Front row (L-R): Haley Jenkins, Kierra Washington, Eve Alford, Haley Gray, Hanna Logsdon, Emilia Hoppe, Blair Dukes, Keely Stilwill.

The Roane State volleyball team is set to begin its fourth season of competition this week with a scrimmage at home against Wallace State followed by a multi-game tournament.

The scrimmage is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 17, 2023, and will take place inside the gymnasium at the Roane County Campus in Harriman.

Heading into the weekend, Roane State will host the 2023 E2 Sports Raider Classic Volleyball Tournament. The Raiders kick things off with a 9 a.m. ET game against Bevill State on Friday, August 18. Additional games are scheduled as follows:

August 1811 a.m. ETUSC Lancaster vs Southern Union
 1 p.m. ETBevill State vs Wallace State
 3 p.m. ETRoane State vs USC Lancaster
 5 p.m. ETSouthern Union vs Wallace State  
August 199 a.m. ETUSC Lancaster vs Bevill State
 11 a.m. ETSouthern Union vs Roane State
 1 p.m. ETWallace State vs USC Lancaster
 3 p.m. ETSouthern Union vs Bevill State
 5 p.m. ETWallace State vs Roane State

Head Coach Steve Dallman says he is extremely excited to start this new season. The Raiders finished last season with an overall record of 10-11 and a 4-5 conference mark.

Three members of the team earned All-Region honors at the 2022 TCCAA/NJCAA Region VII Volleyball Championship. Of those three, sophomore Keely Stilwill is returning this season.

Other sophomores on the team include Summer Trew, Kierra Washington, Alee Hyatt, Emilia Hoppe, and Hanna Logsdon. Hoppe (#19), a 5’9” outside hitter from Knoxville, will be attending Ohio Christian University next year.

Freshman team members for 2023 include Blair Dukes, Rayonna Greenlee, Haley Gray, Eve Alford, Haley Jenkins, Lily Yassu, Madi Neely, and Alex Sherles.

While most of the team hails from Tennessee, Roane State has also welcomed two new student-athletes from the other side of the world. Freshman Solene Roussel (#15) is from Chateaudun, France, and Freshman Frida Hoellger (#26) is from Madgeburg, Germany.

Dukes, the 5’9” freshman libero/defensive specialist, is the only other team member from outside the state. She joins the Raiders from Mortimer Jordan High School in Alabama.

Dallman, who has more than 25 years of volleyball coaching experience, including 14 years in NCAA DI, has a new staff member this year. Lindsay Sterchi joins the team as assistant coach.

The 2023 team roster and schedule are available online at roanestate.edu/volleyball. General athletics department information can be found at roanestate.edu/athletics.

