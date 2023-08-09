Roane Sheriff’s Department investigating decomposed body found in Midtown area today

The Roane County Sheriff’s Department’s investigative team is looking into the discovery of a partially decomposed body in the Midtown area earlier today. According to Chief Deputy Tim Phillips with the Sheriff’s Department, whom we spoke with earlier today, stated He and Sheriff Stockton were at the location around 9:00am in an area around 146 Davis Hollow Road, where the property owner located a decomposed body and called authorities. The body was taken by a County Rescue Squad unit to the forensic Center in Knoxville for an autopsy and possibly an identity. No further details have been given at this time, but we will have more as more is released from the Sheriff’s Department.

