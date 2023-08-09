Charles Edward “Ed” Statzer Jr, 87

Charles Edward “Ed” Statzer, Jr., age 87, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023. Ed was born in Bristol, TN on February 27, 1936. He graduated from Bristol High School and attended Georgia Tech in Atlanta where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. Ed was a proud veteran of the US Air Force where he was stationed at Wright Patterson AFB and achieved the rank of Lt. Colonel.

While serving in the Air Force, Ed was aboard a flight when he met a flight attendant named Judy Adkins. The two fell in love and were married on December 7, 1963. After serving his country, Ed went to work for the Department of Energy in Oak Ridge. The couple became longtime residents of the Sugar Grove Valley community in Harriman. They are also longtime members of First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge where they were very active in the Fellowship Class in Sunday School and went on several mission trips with the church’s youth. Ed was an active member and past president of the Oak Ridge Breakfast Rotary Club.

Ed was preceded in death by parents, Charles & Edith Statzer; brother-in-law, Roger Adkins; and longtime friend, Bodie Scott. Survivors include beloved wife of almost 60 years, Judy Adkins Statzer; nephews, Gary, Terry, Barry, and Perry Adkins; cousins, Jerry Sharrett and Bob & Dot Walker; cousin-in-law, Mary Helen Wray; lifelong friend, Hugh Broome; faithful canine companions, Mercy & Brownie; and many other friends & loved ones.

The family will receive friends 1-2 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023, at First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge. A memorial service will follow at 2 pm. Anyone who wishes to honor Ed with his favorite meal after the service is welcome to meet at Big Ed’s Pizza at 3 pm. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

